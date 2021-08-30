Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,913 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.99. The firm has a market cap of $455.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.