Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,162 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of MORN traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,975. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $270.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Morningstar by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

