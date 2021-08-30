Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $24,052,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.