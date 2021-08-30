JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WEBR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $16.27 on Monday. Weber has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

