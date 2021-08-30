JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 24,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 135.7% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.88. The company had a trading volume of 576,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.76. The stock has a market cap of $480.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

