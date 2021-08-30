JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,934 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAGG. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.