Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $209.84

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $209.84 and last traded at $208.67, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Kadant alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 5.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 153.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.