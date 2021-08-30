Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Down to $13.09

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.71. Kaltura shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

