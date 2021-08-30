Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Kamada posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KMDA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.39. 42,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,752. The company has a market cap of $239.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $10.29.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
