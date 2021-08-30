Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Kamada posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMDA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.39. 42,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,752. The company has a market cap of $239.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

