Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KAOOY opened at $12.07 on Monday. KAO has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

