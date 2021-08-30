KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Tops $41.27 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 313.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. KARMA has a total market cap of $41.27 million and approximately $114.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060907 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

