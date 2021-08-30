Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 626,400 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the July 29th total of 455,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KRRGF opened at $2.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRRGF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.