Karura Price Tops $7.65 on Major Exchanges (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Karura coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.65 or 0.00015674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a total market cap of $65.97 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Karura has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.