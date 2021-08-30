Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 82,881 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,685% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,643 call options.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. 86,823,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,338. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Katapult has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

In other Katapult news, COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,538,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,386,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,729,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,654,000. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,085,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,864,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

