Kava.io Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.33 or 0.00017071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $678.23 million and approximately $179.49 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00289058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 142,906,313 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

