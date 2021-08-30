Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the July 29th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,035. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.