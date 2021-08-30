Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the July 29th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,035. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,941.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 2,692,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 156,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,528 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 311,859 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

