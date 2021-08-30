Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

K stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

