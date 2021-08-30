Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.
K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
K stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.