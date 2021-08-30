Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after acquiring an additional 291,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

