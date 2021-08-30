Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Up 30.9% in August

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

KFFB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.22. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 million, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

