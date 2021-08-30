Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 34,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 48,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELF)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.