KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

OLLI stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.42.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

