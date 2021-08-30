KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,524 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.20% of KeyCorp worth $40,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,692,000 after buying an additional 99,411 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after buying an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. 81,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.