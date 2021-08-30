Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KZR. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. 4,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $346.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
