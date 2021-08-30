Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KZR. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. 4,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,026. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $346.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.