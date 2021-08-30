Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.69

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 320110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $7,470,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $5,994,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.