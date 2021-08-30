Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Down 5.4%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $24.17. 931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 112,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 4.40%.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $78,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,147.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $372,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,924,000 after buying an additional 77,476 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 66,280 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 69.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 260,423 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing, and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services, and complete product life cycle management.

