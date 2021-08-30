Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after acquiring an additional 374,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,131,000 after purchasing an additional 499,910 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $136.74. The company had a trading volume of 860,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,622. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $157.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

