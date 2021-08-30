Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce $279.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.96 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $259.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Several research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

