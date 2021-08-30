Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536,175 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Kimco Realty worth $24,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.4% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 271,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 109.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.92 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

