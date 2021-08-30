Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KIM. UBS Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 134,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,938. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.15.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,951 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

