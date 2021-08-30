Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $25.00 at Truist

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KIM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

KIM stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

