Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
In other Kina Securities news, insider Jane Thomason purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$35,350.00 ($25,250.00).
