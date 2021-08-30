Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Kina Securities news, insider Jane Thomason purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$35,350.00 ($25,250.00).

About Kina Securities

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, financial, fund administration, investment management, and share brokerage services in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through two segments, Bank and Wealth Management. It also offers savings, cheque and business cheque, cash management, fixed deposit accounts; debit cards; and insurance products, such as business assets and income, and business liability, theft and burglary, and workers compensation insurance.

