Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 60.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ KINS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.97. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.