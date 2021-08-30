Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Purchases $26,750.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Joseph Stilwell bought 11,425 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $60,209.75.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 8,517 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $45,651.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Stilwell bought 342,589 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,709,519.11.

KFS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,019. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 395,089 shares during the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

