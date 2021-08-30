Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Purchases $26,750.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Joseph Stilwell bought 11,425 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $60,209.75.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 8,517 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $45,651.12.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Stilwell bought 342,589 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,709,519.11.
KFS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,019. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
