Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Acquires 77,800 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up about 22.8% of Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owned approximately 0.14% of StoneCo worth $29,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in StoneCo by 851.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in StoneCo by 43.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.38 and a beta of 2.29.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

