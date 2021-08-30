Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

KRG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.18. 4,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

