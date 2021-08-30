Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.51 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

