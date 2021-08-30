KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the July 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 27.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.48. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,367. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

