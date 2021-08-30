Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the July 29th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Klöckner & Co SE stock remained flat at $$6.55 during midday trading on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

