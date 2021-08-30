Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,582,000 after purchasing an additional 298,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $51.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

