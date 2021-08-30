KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report released on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

KNOP opened at $17.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $586.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.37.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth about $186,000.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

