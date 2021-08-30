Kohl’s Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $58.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

