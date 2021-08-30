KoHo Chain (KHC) One Day Volume Tops $20,669.00

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. KoHo Chain has a market cap of $1.46 million and $20,669.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KoHo Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KoHo Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KoHo Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KoHo Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KoHo Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.