Kommunitas One Day Volume Reaches $744,538.00 (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $288,833.70 and approximately $744,538.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kommunitas’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,076,274 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kommunitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kommunitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

