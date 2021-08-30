Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.90

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.90 and last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 12151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDSMY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.7252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

