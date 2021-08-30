Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post sales of $541.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.00 million to $545.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $344.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

NYSE KFY opened at $71.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,077.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

