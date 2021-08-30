KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Shares Down 0.2%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KPTSF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

