Kuai Token (KT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $34.51 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $34.51 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,430,731 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.