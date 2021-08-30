Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.71

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.71 and last traded at $71.58, with a volume of 8660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

KLIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.88.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,961 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $31,660,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 489,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

