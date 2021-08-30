Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

KRUS opened at $52.20 on Monday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.47 million, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.21.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. The company had revenue of $18.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

