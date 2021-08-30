Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.61 and last traded at $63.45. Approximately 3,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 390,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -42.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,030,793.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $62,251.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,039 shares of company stock worth $25,929,382. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

